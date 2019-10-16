Shares lose steam, sterling off five-month peak with Brexit talks set to resume

Shares markets lost some steam in Asian trading on Wednesday while sterling came off five-month highs as investors remained uncertain whether crunch talks in Brussels would lead to a deal to avoid a disorderly British exit from the European Union.
