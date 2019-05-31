Shares shaken, bonds surge as Trump stirs recession risk

U.S. stock futures slid and sovereign bonds surged on Friday as investors feared President Donald Trump’s shock move to slap tariffs on Mexico risked tipping the United States, and maybe the whole world, into recession.
