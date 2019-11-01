World shares were eyeing two-year highs and a fourth straight week of gains on Friday as the third U.S. interest rate cut of the year and a surprise bounce in Chinese manufacturing activity eclipsed a blizzard of otherwise sickly global data.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Shares shuffle higher, dollar lays low ahead of U.S. jobs data - November 1, 2019
- California makes headway against wildfires after fierce Santa Ana winds ease - November 1, 2019
- Democratic White House candidates look for breakout at Iowa party dinner - November 1, 2019