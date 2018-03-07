Sharing Services, Inc. Signs an International Agreement for Expansion through Asia

PLANO, Texas, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On March 3rd 2018, Sharing Services, Inc. (OTC Markets:SHRV) signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Health Wealth & Happiness Limited to expand its Elepreneurs Brand throughout Asia.

“Sharing Services is pleased to announce that it has executed a joint venture agreement with Health Wealth & Happiness Limited (“HWH”) to market the Elepreneur Brand and sell its products throughout Asia,” stated Sharing Services CEO, John “JT” Thatch.

“The new company will be named Elepreneurs Asia Limited and will have the marketing and sales rights to the following countries: China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Papua New Guinea,” added Mr. Thatch. “Mr. Fai Chan, CEO of HWH, has been a pleasure to work with and we are very excited to start planning the soft launch of the Elepreneur program sometime later this year, with Mr. Chan and his professional and well qualified team,” commented Mr. Thatch.

Robert Oblon, Sharing Services’ Chairman, stated that “Fai Chan and I have been discussing this venture for a few years and I am so pleased that we are now business partners, as we both have the same philosophy about providing the opportunity for people to join our program that promotes creating Health, Wealth and Happiness through the world.”

About Fai Chan

An accomplished global business veteran of more than 40 years, Fai Chan specializes in financial restructuring and corporate transformation to unlock value and unleash entrepreneurial zeal while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations in different industries and countries. Some of the remarkable companies that he has built, rescued or transformed include American Pacific Bank (USA), China Gas Holdings Limited and Heng Fai Enterprises Limited (both listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong), Global Med Technologies, Inc. (a U.S. medical software company exited for US$60 million) and Singhaiyi Group Ltd (listed on the Singapore Exchange). More details of his achievements and track record can be found at http://fai185.com/.

About Health Wealth & Happiness Limited

Formed in Hong Kong, Health Wealth & Happiness Limited is dedicated to working with visionary partners to deliver consumers the best products and services to improve their well-being.

About Elepreneur

Elepreneurs are home-based independent contractors who work to elevate the lives of others through sharing of products, services, business opportunity and access to learning and guidance focused on personal and skill development.

About Sharing Services, Inc.

Sharing Services, Inc. is a diversified holding company specializing in the direct selling industry. SHRV owns, operates, or controls an interest in a variety of companies that either sell products to the consumer directly through independent representatives or offers services that range from manufacturing, processing, training, and travel benefits. Visit http://www.sharingservicesinc.com, call 714.203.6717, or email [email protected], to learn more.

