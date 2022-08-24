Sharon Robins Joins Precipio’s Products Division as Senior Director of Laboratory & Hospital Sales

Precipio continues to build strong team in anticipation of substantial growth in the next 12 months

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) , welcomes Sharon Robins as the Company’s Senior Director of Laboratory & Hospital Sales for the Product’s Division. As the Company launches HemeScreen with ThermoFisher and its 200+ member sales force, and with the goal of Thermo meeting its first-year target of $10M in revenues (annualized run rate), Ms. Robins will be tasked with managing that relationship and ensuring its success.

Coming from Qiagen, a market leader in the diagnostic reagents field, Ms. Robins brings with her a strong background in multiple leadership positions in diagnostic product sales. During her tenure at Qiagen she was responsible for over $100M in annual revenues. Sharon has a strong background in diagnostics distribution, previously holding senior sales positions at Quest Diagnostics, ThermoFisher, and Life Technologies. In those roles she led teams and was responsible for triple-digit million-dollar revenues.

“We are extremely fortunate to have attracted an executive of Sharon’s caliber to our company. Her experience in diagnostic reagents sales & distribution is exactly what we need to ensure the growth we are anticipating through the recent distribution agreements the company has signed,” said Keith Meadors, Precipio’s SVP Products Division. “Sharon will bring invaluable experience, industry knowledge and the right relationships, to ensure we meet the needs of our customers, and reach our aggressive revenue targets. I am excited to have her as part of the team.”

“Precipio offers an exciting opportunity to step away from the large corporations I have worked at in the past, and be part of a team that gets to build something meaningful from the ground up,” said Sharon Robins. “Precipio’s technologies are groundbreaking and significantly differentiated; and I believe that the Company is well positioned to achieve success. I’m excited to join the Products Division team and hit the ground running.”

About Precipio

Precipio Inc. is a healthcare company focused on cancer diagnostics. The Company’s mission is to address the pervasive problem of cancer misdiagnosis by developing products to mitigate the root causes of this problem in the form of diagnostic products, reagents, and services. Industry studies estimate 1 in 5 blood-cancer patients are misdiagnosed. As cancer diagnostic testing has evolved from cellular to molecular (genes and exons), laboratory testing has become extremely complex, requiring even greater diagnostic precision to effectively gather, analyze and present information for the physician for patient treatment. Precipio has built a robust specialty cancer diagnostics platform that enables the rapid development of highly differentiated, proprietary clinical diagnostics products which provide superior clinical, operational, and economic benefits to laboratories worldwide. By delivering diagnostic products, reagents and services that improve the accuracy and efficiency of diagnostics, leading to fewer misdiagnoses, we believe patient outcomes can be improved through the selection of appropriate therapeutic options. Furthermore, we believe that better patient outcomes will reduce/lower healthcare costs as misdiagnoses are reduced. For more information, please visit www.precipiodx.com .

