Sharonview Federal Credit Union Announces Chief Financial Officer

Jim Edwards, former CFO in Virginia, replaces retiring CFO

Jim Edwards is the new CFO at Fort Mill, South Carolina-based Sharonview Federal Credit Union.

Fort Mill, S.C., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, is pleased to announce its new Chief Financial Officer – Jim Edwards, who brings 30 years of leadership experience in the financial services industry.

Prior to coming to Sharonview, Edwards served as CFO for Chartway Federal Credit Union in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He also previously spent 13 years in strategic leadership roles – CFO and Chief Risk Officer – within BB&T’s mortgage unit.

Edwards replaces outgoing CFO Steve Smith, who announced earlier in 2019 his plans to retire at year-end and after more than 20 years with Sharonview. Also earlier this year, Smith was named CUNA Finance Council’s 2019 professional of the year.

“We are very happy to have Jim join our team and share with us his tremendous financial experience and leadership,” said Sharonview President and CEO Bill Partin.

As CFO, Edwards will use a collaborative approach to direct Sharonview’s overall financial plans, strategies and practices. He will work closely with Smith over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

Edwards is a Certified Public Accountant and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.

  

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 85,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.6 billion and operates 18 branches in North Carolina, South Carolina and New Jersey. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For over 60 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust, with us it’s personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org.

 

