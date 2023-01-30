Bryan Lockman Takes on New Role

Bryan Lockman Bryan Lockman is Vice President of Capital Markets at Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Indian Land, S.C., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, is proud to announce that Bryan Lockman has taken on the role of Vice President of Capital Markets.

Prior to joining Sharonview in December, Lockman worked for 16 years at Rocket Mortgage, formerly Quicken Loans, and at Service Mack, where he led Capital Markets.

In this new role at Sharonview, Bryan is responsible for leading a team that will manage interest rate risk, secondary market opportunities, collateral, investments and more. Additionally, he and the Capital Markets Team are responsible for pricing, trading and hedging lending products, developing and maintaining product guidelines, and conducting product line and profitability analyses.

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Indian Land, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 100,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.9 billion and operates 18 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For more than 65 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust. With us, it’s personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org.

