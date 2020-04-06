Breaking News
Sharonview Federal Credit Union Introduces Walk-Up Windows

Two Charlotte branches provide members in-person access to team members as lobbies are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus crisis

Interior view of new walk-up window at Sharonview Federal Credit Union's University branch in Charlotte, N.C.

Exterior view of new walk-up window at Sharonview Federal Credit Union's University branch in Charlotte, N.C.

Indian Land, S.C., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, today unveils new walk-up windows at two of its Charlotte branches – a rapid response to the current coronavirus crisis that has temporarily closed branch lobbies.

The walk-up windows are in place at the Carmel Road and University branches and allow members to conduct in-person business with branch staff at locations that do not have drive-thrus. ATMs remain open at all Sharonview branches, and members also continue to have access to mobile banking and member services via telephone.

“We are committed to helping members navigate this extremely challenging time, and a big part of that means making sure members have as much access to our team members as possible while also keeping everyone safe,” said President and CEO Bill Partin. “Kudos to COO Ricky Otey and his team for working tirelessly to make this solution available to members.”

The walk-up window units allow Sharonview to provide personal service without having direct contact with members. A window and speaker are available, and a drive-thru-style drawer is used to exchange cash and documents. Social distancing signage has been posted alerting members where to stand.

The following transactions will be available to members via the walk-up units:

• Deposits

• Withdrawals

• Cashier’s checks/Money orders

• Wires

• Check cashing

• Loan payments

•Cash advances

• Notary services

• Instant issue

• Address change, direct deposit forms and forms that need a signature such as membership applications

 

###

 

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Indian Land, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 89,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.6 billion and operates 18 branches in North Carolina, South Carolina and New Jersey. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For over 60 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust, with us it’s personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org.

 

