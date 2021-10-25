Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sharps Compliance Acquires Affordable Medical Waste; Enhances Route Based Services and Density in Indiana

Sharps Compliance Acquires Affordable Medical Waste; Enhances Route Based Services and Density in Indiana

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) (“Sharps” or the “Company”), a leading full-service national provider of comprehensive waste management solutions including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous, today announced the acquisition of Affordable Medical Waste (“AMW”), a full-service, route-based provider of medical waste solutions to over 500 customer locations in the Midwest, primarily in Indiana. The purchase price for AMW was $2.2 million.

David P. Tusa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sharps, stated, “Affordable Medical Waste is a very well run and respected medical waste management company serving primarily the Indiana area. This acquisition is consistent with our long-term growth strategy, which includes initiatives to both drive organic growth and acquire complementary route-based providers designed to increase route density and further establish our leadership position as a comprehensive provider of waste management solutions. Our strong balance sheet provides us with this opportunity to execute on our broader acquisition strategy as we continue to work our active pipeline of opportunities.”

About Sharps Compliance Corp.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) is a leading business-to-business services provider to the healthcare, long-term care and retail pharmacy markets. Sharps Compliance offers comprehensive solutions for the management of regulated medical waste, hazardous waste and unused medications. For more information, visit: www.sharpsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information made available in this news release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company that are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. When used in this document, the words “may,” “position,” “plan,” “potential,” “designed,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar import, as they relate to the Company or its subsidiaries or Company management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the known and unknown   risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitation, competitive factors, general economic conditions, customer relations, relationships with vendors, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, distribution networks, product introductions and acceptance, technological change, changes in industry practices, onetime events and other factors described herein including the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 (“COVID-19”) pandemic on our operations and financial results. Based upon changing conditions, should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may vary materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should also understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and as such should not consider the preceding list or the risk factors to be a complete list of all potential risks and uncertainties. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information contact:  

Diana P. Diaz
Sharps Compliance Corp.
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (713) 660-3547
Email: ddiaz@sharpsinc.com		 John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
Phone: (203) 972-9200
Email: jnesbett@institutionalms.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.