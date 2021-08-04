Sharps Compliance Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

Breaking News
HOUSTON, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharps Compliance Corp. (Nasdaq: SMED) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2021 results for the period ended June 30, 2021, before the opening of the financial markets on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. A conference call and webcast will follow at 11:00 a.m. ET, in which management will discuss the Company’s financial results, key market initiatives and business strategy.

The Sharps conference call can be accessed by domestic callers by dialing (877) 407-0782. International callers may access the call by dialing (201) 689-8567. The webcast can be monitored at www.sharpsinc.com.

A telephonic replay will be available through September 17, 2021. To listen to the replay, domestic callers should dial (877) 481-4010 and international callers should dial (919) 882-2331 and enter replay ID number 42199. Transcript will also be posted to the Sharps website, once available.

About Sharps Compliance Corp.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) is a leading business-to-business services provider to the healthcare, long-term care and retail pharmacy markets. Sharps Compliance offers comprehensive solutions for the management of regulated medical waste, hazardous waste and unused medications. For more information, visit: www.sharpsinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information made available in this news release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company that are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. When used in this document, the words “may,” “position,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar import, as they relate to the Company or its subsidiaries or Company management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitation, competitive factors, general economic conditions, customer relations, relationships with vendors, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, distribution networks, product introductions and acceptance, technological change, changes in industry practices, onetime events and other factors described herein including the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 (“COVID-19”) pandemic on our operations and financial results. Based upon changing conditions, should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual results may vary materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should also understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and as such should not consider the preceding list or the risk factors to be a complete list of all potential risks and uncertainties. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information contact:

Diana P. Diaz
Sharps Compliance Corp.
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (713) 660-3547
Email: [email protected]		 John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
Phone: (203) 972-9200
Email: [email protected]

