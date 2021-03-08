Breaking News
Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 7th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium

HOUSTON, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharps Compliance Corp. (Nasdaq: SMED) announced today that David P. Tusa, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and conduct one-on-one meetings throughout the day at Gabelli & Company’s 7th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium, to be held virtually on Thursday March 18, 2021.

About Sharps Compliance Corp.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) is a leading business-to-business services provider to the healthcare, long-term care and retail pharmacy markets. Sharps Compliance offers comprehensive solutions for the management of regulated medical waste, hazardous waste and unused medications. For more information, visit: www.sharpsinc.com.

Company Contact: Diana Diaz
  Sharps Compliance Corp.
  Email: [email protected]
  Office: (713) 660-3547
   
Investor Contact: John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
  Institutional Marketing Services
  Email: [email protected]
  Office: (203) 972-9200

 

