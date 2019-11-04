HOUSTON, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharps Compliance Corp. (Nasdaq: SMED) announced today that David P. Tusa, Chief Executive Officer will attend the ROTH New Industrials & Technology Day to be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Mr. Tusa will be available throughout the day for one-on-one and small group meetings.
About Sharps Compliance Corp.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sharps Compliance is a leading full-service national provider of comprehensive waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. Its key markets include healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical manufacturers, home healthcare providers, assisted living / long-term care, surgery centers, retail pharmacies and clinics, and the professional market which is comprised of physicians, dentists and veterinary practices. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Recovery System, is a comprehensive solution for the containment, transportation, treatment and tracking of medical waste and other used healthcare materials. The Company also offers its route-based pick-up service in a twenty-four (24) state region of the South, Southeast and Northeast portions of the United States. Sharps also provides two simple solutions for safe and easy disposal of unused medications: MedSafe collection receptacles and TakeAway Medication Recovery System Envelopes.
More information on the Company and its products can be found on its website at: www.sharpsinc.com
|Company Contact:
|Diana Diaz
|Sharps Compliance Corp.
|Email: [email protected]
|Office: (713) 660-3547
|Investor Contact:
|John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
|Institutional Marketing Services
|Email: [email protected]
|Office: (203) 972-9200
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Albireo Appoints Michelle Graham as Chief Human Resources Officer - November 4, 2019
- Sharps Compliance To Attend ROTH Capital Partners’ New Industrials & Technology Day - November 4, 2019
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Investor & Analyst Event on November 8, 2019 - November 4, 2019