Specialty plastics Engineer with 15+ years’ experience in operations management strengthens Sharps senior leadership team and supports technical innovation and manufacturing through the Company’s ongoing transition to commercial operations

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharps Technology, Inc. (the “Company”, “Sharps”) (NASDAQ: “STSS” and “STSSW”), an innovative medical device and drug delivery Company offering patented, best-in-class syringe products, appoints Justin Page as Vice President of Technical Operations.

In his role, Mr. Page will be responsible for managing all aspects of Sharps’ engineering operations. His primary focus will be to provide the leadership and technical expertise to support the prefillable syringe collaboration with Nephron Pharmaceuticals at the InjectEZ facility. These efforts will include the support for the injection molding of the specialty components and the high speed assembly of the prefillable syringe systems for all products. His initial efforts will include the acceleration of the manufacturing requirements that will produce the 1ml-long syringe platform and the 10ml syringe product that will begin production later this year. He will help oversee all training and manufacturing development programs to support the rapid startup of the various manufacturing cells for all products at the InjectEZ facility. Mr. Page will also support Sharps’ broader technical operations including the optimization and increased throughput at both the InjectEZ facility and the operation in Hungary.

Robert Hayes, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Justin has a strong background in plastics engineering and brings over 20 years of experience overseeing technical aspects of injection molding including the medical device industry. I have worked with Justin and the teams he has brought together over the years and I consider him to be an expert in his field. He will bring the technical expertise needed to support the advancement of our products through the collaboration with Nephron. As we enter into commercial sales and the next generation of our products, Justin will play a major role in our success.”

Mr. Page brings 20 years of technical injection molding and manufacturing experience in specialty packaging within the medical device industry. Mr. Page has spent the last 12 years with the Silgan Holdings Group where he served most recently as the Plant Manager overseeing all aspects of technical and manufacturing operations. Prior to Silgan, Mr. Page worked at Amcor Plastics where he managed injection molding processes for large scale medical device tool manufacturing. Mr. Page has a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Plastics Engineering Technology from Penn State, Behrend College School of Engineering.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology is a medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company specializing in the development and manufacturing of innovative drug delivery systems. The Company’s product lines focus on low waste and ultra-low waste syringe technologies that incorporate both passive and active safety features. These features protect front line healthcare workers from life-threatening needle stick injuries and protect the public from needle re-use. Sharps Technology has extensive expertise in specialized prefilled syringe systems and ready to use processing. The Company has a manufacturing facility in Hungary and has partnered with Nephron Pharmaceuticals to expand its manufacturing capacity in the US. For additional information, please visit www.sharpstechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

