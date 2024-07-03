Swiss-based provider of cosmetic, dental, and ophthalmic injectable therapies issues purchase orders for 1mL SecureGard ultra-low waste, smart safety syringes

First 100k unit shipment is scheduled for late July, with the balance to be shipped throughout Q3 and Q4 of this year

NEW YORK, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharps Technology, Inc., (NASDAQ: “STSS” and “STSSW”), an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class prefillable and disposable syringe products has received two purchase orders for a total of approximately 1 million SecureGard ultra-low waste smart safety syringes produced at Sharps’ manufacturing facility in Hungary. The first 100k syringe shipment is scheduled for the third week of July, and subsequent deliveries will be made throughout the rest of 2024. Sharps is working to create a long-term, strategic partnership with the customer, a major Swiss-based global provider of cosmetic, dental, and ophthalmic injectable therapies. The initial 1mL SecureGard syringe orders are a first step in a collaboration that can leverage Sharps’ innovative technology, portfolio of drug delivery solutions, and development expertise to support the customer’s growing product offerings.

The need for innovative injection solutions continues to grow rapidly as injectables are the first choice for therapies as diverse as vaccines, biologics, weight loss and maintenance, ophthalmic and cosmetic applications, gene therapies, and diabetes and inflammatory disease management. As a result of this market growth and the impact of the tariffs, recalls, and quality issues with Chinese supplied syringes, Sharps is seeing increasing levels of interest and potential demand for its high quality smart safety syringe products.

Sharps Technology specializes in the development and manufacturing of innovative drug delivery systems. The Company’s SecureGard and SoloGard product lines focus on low waste and ultra-low waste syringe technologies that incorporate active safety features as well as World Health Organization accredited re-use prevention measures. These features protect front line healthcare workers from life-threatening needle stick injuries and protect the public from the dangers of needle re-use. Sharps has a manufacturing facility in Hungary and is currently working to close on its recent asset acquisition in South Carolina to expand its manufacturing capacity in the U.S.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://sharpstechnology.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

