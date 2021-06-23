SHARPSPRING ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of SHSP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Constant Contact, a leader in online marketing, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. and Siris Capital.

On June 22, 2021, SharpSpring announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Constant Contact for approximately $240 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, SharpSpring stockholders will receive $17.10 in cash for each share of SharpSpring common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that SharpSpring’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for SharpSpring’s stockholders.

