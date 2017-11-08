Breaking News
SharpSpring Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 mins ago

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a global provider of cloud-based marketing technologies, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. 

Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results from Continuing Operations

  • Flagship SharpSpring product revenues grew 29% from $2.5 million in Q3 last year to $3.2 million this year, and was 95% of total revenues in the quarter.
  • Overall revenue increased 13% to $3.4 million from $3.0 million in the same year-ago period, which includes legacy products.
  • Gross profit increased to 65% of revenue, or $2.2 million, in the third quarter of 2017 from 58% of revenue, or $1.7 million, in the third quarter of 2016. 
  • Net loss from continuing operations totaled $1.7 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.2 million, or $0.15 per share, in the third quarter of 2016.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $1.3 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million in the same year-ago period.
  • Core net loss from continuing operations (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $1.3 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to core net loss from continuing operations of $693,000, or $0.08 per share, in the same year-ago period.
  • At quarter-end, the company had $6.3 million in cash and no debt.

Third Quarter 2017 Operational Highlights

  • Added a record 258 new SharpSpring customers, up 24% from the prior quarter, and finished the quarter with 1,327 agency customers and over 6,400 businesses using the flagship platform.
  • Expanded integration with PieSync, further extending the SharpSpring platform by providing users with native in-app two-way contact syncing with more than 80 cloud-based platforms.
  • Launched a new visual workflow builder to enhance the SharpSpring solution by simplifying the creation of complex automation tasks and allowing marketers to visualize the process as their campaigns are created.

Management Commentary
“The third quarter represented a significant return to growth in new customer wins with the best sales quarter in SharpSpring’s history,” said company CEO Rick Carlson. “After adding a record 258 new customers in Q3, we now have more than 1,327 agency partners and over 6,400 businesses using our platform.

“As expected, we are now seeing the positive effects of our increased sales and marketing initiatives and are reaping the benefits from the strengthening customer pipeline that we built up in the first half of the year. We are working to continually refine and improve those strategies to attract and win new customers in a more efficient and profitable manner. Looking ahead, SharpSpring is increasingly well positioned to benefit from the growing adoption of marketing automation solutions. As we continue to execute on our long-term growth plan, we believe we have the right foundation in place to capitalize on our pipeline and leverage our infrastructure as we grow.”

Conference Call
SharpSpring management will hold a conference call today (November 8, 2017) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

Company CEO Rick Carlson and CFO Edward Lawton will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

U.S. dial-in number: 877-451-6152
International number: 201-389-0879

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 949-574-3860.   

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.sharpspring.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 29, 2017.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921  
International replay number: 412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13671804

About SharpSpring, Inc.
SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at www.sharpspring.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, core net loss and core net loss per share are “non-GAAP financial measures” presented as supplemental measures of the company’s performance. These metrics are not presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating its performance over time. However, the measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company’s results as reported under GAAP. A reconciliation of net loss to these measures is included for your reference in the financial section of this earnings press release.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “explores,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continues,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, our ability to successfully utilize our cash to develop current and future products, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1. A “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K and other risks to which our Company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

Company Contact:
Edward Lawton
Chief Financial Officer
617-500-0122 
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Liolios Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
949-574-3860
[email protected]

   
SharpSpring, Inc.  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
(Unaudited)  
                 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,   September 30,  
    2017       2016       2017       2016    
Revenue $ 3,411,580     $ 3,010,307     $ 9,681,433     $ 8,688,723    
                 
Cost of services   1,210,088       1,269,473       3,776,353       3,350,996    
Gross profit   2,201,492       1,740,834       5,905,080       5,337,727    
                 
Operating expenses:                
Sales and marketing   1,801,701       1,445,152       5,025,539       4,084,446    
Research and development   703,392       612,117       2,094,309       1,651,809    
General and administrative   1,353,972       1,232,996       3,941,877       3,171,052    
Change in earn out liability                     219,473    
Intangible asset amortization   132,298       298,823       395,690       1,068,839    
                 
Total operating expenses   3,991,363       3,589,088       11,457,415       10,195,619    
                 
Operating loss   (1,789,871 )     (1,848,254 )     (5,552,335 )     (4,857,892 )  
                 
Other income (expense), net   (2,708 )     105,104       75,895       474,983    
                 
Loss before income taxes   (1,792,579 )     (1,743,150 )     (5,476,440 )     (4,382,909 )  
Provision (benefit) for income tax   (111,059 )     (519,293 )     (1,004,899 )     (1,334,800 )  
                 
Net loss from continuing operations   (1,681,520 )     (1,223,857 )     (4,471,541 )     (3,048,109 )  
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax                     10,187,451    
Net income (loss) $ (1,681,520 )   $ (1,223,857 )   $ (4,471,541 )   $ 7,139,342    
                 
Net loss per share from continuing operations                
Basic net loss per share $ (0.20 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.53 )   $ (0.39 )  
Diluted net loss per share $ (0.20 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.53 )   $ (0.39 )  
                 
Net income per share from discontinued operations                
Basic net income per share $     $     $     $ 1.32    
Diluted net income per share $     $     $     $ 1.32    
                 
Net income (loss) per share                
Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.20 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.53 )   $ 0.92    
Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.20 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.53 )   $ 0.92    
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding                
Basic   8,399,920       8,345,750       8,383,639       7,741,351    
Diluted   8,399,920       8,345,750       8,383,639       7,741,351    
                 
                 
                 
SharpSpring, Inc.          
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS          
(Unaudited)          
                 
  September 30,   December 31,          
    2017       2016            
Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,316,883     $ 8,651,374            
Accounts receivable   687,491       1,261,923            
Income taxes receivable   2,043,479       1,355,180            
Other current assets   298,801       1,396,642            
Total current assets   9,346,654       12,665,119            
                 
Property and equipment, net   843,606       905,345            
Goodwill   8,870,649       8,845,394            
Intangibles, net   2,458,128       2,850,635            
Deferred income taxes   34,732       32,996            
Deposits   26,022       30,464            
Total assets $ 21,579,791     $ 25,329,953            
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
Accounts payable $ 887,474     $ 498,534            
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   575,406       953,171            
Deferred revenue   276,673       280,159            
Income taxes payable   448,694       484,349            
Total current liabilities   2,188,247       2,216,213            
                 
Deferred income taxes   287,434       195,495            
Total liabilities   2,475,681       2,411,708            
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value                    
Common stock, $0.001 par value   8,433       8,381            
Additional paid in capital   28,134,643       27,556,398            
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (365,945 )     (445,055 )          
Accumulated deficit   (8,589,021 )     (4,117,479 )          
Treasury stock   (84,000 )     (84,000 )          
Total shareholders’ equity   19,104,110       22,918,245            
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 21,579,791     $ 25,329,953            
                 
                 
SharpSpring, Inc.  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
(Unaudited)  
                 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,   September 30,  
    2017       2016       2017       2016    
Net income (loss) $ (1,681,520 )   $ (1,223,857 )   $ (4,471,541 )   $ 7,139,342    
Deduct: Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes                     10,187,451    
Net loss from continuing operations   (1,681,520 )     (1,223,857 )     (4,471,541 )     (3,048,109 )  
                 
Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations:                
Depreciation and amortization   204,197       355,026       602,780       1,169,043    
Non-cash stock compensation   199,686       163,935       559,437       499,763    
Deferred income taxes   25,960             24,775       (82,974 )  
(Gain)/loss on disposal of property and equipment   3,481       120,225       3,481       128,978    
Non-cash change in value of earn out liability                     219,473    
Non-cash gain from escrow claim                     (84,000 )  
Unearned foreign currency gain/loss   72,091       (77,163 )     52,346       (159,089 )  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable   112,757       (258,588 )     618,140       (301,602 )  
Other assets   (69,059 )     (79,019 )     103,345       (334,641 )  
Income taxes, net   (181,537 )     (3,078,095 )     (680,297 )     (3,369,621 )  
Accounts payable   289,283       173,658       366,469       120,660    
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   130,111       480,868       (323,378 )     379,324    
Deferred revenue   24,895       (191,053 )     (13,093 )     (228,472 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities – Continuing operations   (869,655 )     (3,614,063 )     (3,157,536 )     (5,091,267 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities – Discontinued operations                     785,830    
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   (869,655 )     (3,614,063 )     (3,157,536 )     (4,305,437 )  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities                
Purchases of property and equipment   (15,224 )     (290,950 )     (148,555 )     (442,231 )  
Acquisitions of customer assets from resellers         (71,764 )     (64,268 )     (548,278 )  
Changes in restricted cash         250,000                
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities – Continuing operations   (15,224 )     (112,714 )     (212,823 )     (990,509 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities – Discontinued operations               1,000,000       13,945,548    
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (15,224 )     (112,714 )     787,177       12,955,039    
                 
Cash flows used in financing activities:                
Payment to reduce earn out                     (1,207,929 )  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options    17,500             18,859       1,125    
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities – Continuing operations   17,500             18,859       (1,206,804 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities – Discontinued operations                        
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   17,500             18,859       (1,206,804 )  
                 
Effect of exchange rate on cash   (18,633 )     7,588       17,009       14,730    
                 
Change in cash and cash equivalents   (886,012 )     (3,719,189 )     (2,334,491 )     7,457,528    
                 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   7,202,895       15,335,363       8,651,374       4,158,646    
                 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,316,883     $ 11,616,174     $ 6,316,883     $ 11,616,174    
                 
                 
SharpSpring, Inc.  
RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA  
(Unaudited, in Thousands)  
                 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,   September 30,  
    2017       2016       2017       2016    
Net loss from continuing operations $ (1,682 )   $ (1,224 )   $ (4,472 )   $ (3,048 )  
Provision (benefit) for income tax   (111 )     (519 )     (1,005 )     (1,335 )  
Other (income) expense, net   3       (105 )     (76 )     (475 )  
Depreciation & amortization   204       355       603       1,169    
Non-cash stock compensation   200       164       559       500    
Acquisition-related charges   38             68       219    
Restructuring charges         294             394    
Adjusted EBITDA     (1,348 )       (1,035 )       (4,323 )       (2,576 )  
                 
                 
SharpSpring, Inc.  
RECONCILIATION TO CORE NET LOSS AND CORE LOSS PER SHARE  
(Unaudited, in Thousands)  
                 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,   September 30,  
    2017       2016       2017       2016    
Net loss from continuing operations $ (1,682 )   $ (1,224 )   $ (4,472 )   $ (3,048 )  
Amortization of intangible assets   132       299       396       1,069    
Non-cash stock compensation   200       164       559       500    
Acquisition-related charges   38             68       219    
Restructuring charges         294             394    
Gain from escrow claim                     (260 )  
Tax adjustment   (23 )     (226 )     (181 )     (518 )  
Core net loss from continuing operations $    (1,335 )   $    (693 )   $    (3,630 )   $    (1,644 )  
                 
Core net loss per share from continuing operations $    (0.16 )   $    (0.08 )   $    (0.43 )   $    (0.21 )  
Weighted average common shares outstanding   8,400       8,346       8,384       7,741    
                 
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
