SharpSpring Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a global provider of cloud-based marketing technologies, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results from Continuing Operations

Flagship SharpSpring product revenues grew 29% from $2.5 million in Q3 last year to $3.2 million this year, and was 95% of total revenues in the quarter.

Overall revenue increased 13% to $3.4 million from $3.0 million in the same year-ago period, which includes legacy products.

Gross profit increased to 65% of revenue, or $2.2 million, in the third quarter of 2017 from 58% of revenue, or $1.7 million, in the third quarter of 2016.

Net loss from continuing operations totaled $1.7 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.2 million, or $0.15 per share, in the third quarter of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $1.3 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million in the same year-ago period.

Core net loss from continuing operations (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $1.3 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to core net loss from continuing operations of $693,000, or $0.08 per share, in the same year-ago period.

At quarter-end, the company had $6.3 million in cash and no debt.

Third Quarter 2017 Operational Highlights

Added a record 258 new SharpSpring customers, up 24% from the prior quarter, and finished the quarter with 1,327 agency customers and over 6,400 businesses using the flagship platform.

Expanded integration with PieSync, further extending the SharpSpring platform by providing users with native in-app two-way contact syncing with more than 80 cloud-based platforms.

Launched a new visual workflow builder to enhance the SharpSpring solution by simplifying the creation of complex automation tasks and allowing marketers to visualize the process as their campaigns are created.

Management Commentary

“The third quarter represented a significant return to growth in new customer wins with the best sales quarter in SharpSpring’s history,” said company CEO Rick Carlson. “After adding a record 258 new customers in Q3, we now have more than 1,327 agency partners and over 6,400 businesses using our platform.

“As expected, we are now seeing the positive effects of our increased sales and marketing initiatives and are reaping the benefits from the strengthening customer pipeline that we built up in the first half of the year. We are working to continually refine and improve those strategies to attract and win new customers in a more efficient and profitable manner. Looking ahead, SharpSpring is increasingly well positioned to benefit from the growing adoption of marketing automation solutions. As we continue to execute on our long-term growth plan, we believe we have the right foundation in place to capitalize on our pipeline and leverage our infrastructure as we grow.”

Conference Call

SharpSpring management will hold a conference call today (November 8, 2017) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

Company CEO Rick Carlson and CFO Edward Lawton will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

U.S. dial-in number: 877-451-6152

International number: 201-389-0879

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.sharpspring.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 29, 2017.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13671804

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, core net loss and core net loss per share are “non-GAAP financial measures” presented as supplemental measures of the company’s performance. These metrics are not presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating its performance over time. However, the measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company’s results as reported under GAAP. A reconciliation of net loss to these measures is included for your reference in the financial section of this earnings press release.

