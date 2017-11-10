SharpSpring to Attend 8th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 16, 2017

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a global provider of cloud-based marketing technologies, has been invited to attend the 8th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference. The conference is being held on November 16, 2017 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City.

SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson and CFO Ed Lawton will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact the company’s investor relations team at 949-574-3860.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at www.sharpspring.com.

