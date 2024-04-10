– Aberrant TRIM7 expression identified as a key driver of immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) acquired resistance; inhibition of TRIM7 with small molecule inhibitors may prevent or reverse acquired resistance to PD-1/L1 blockade –

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (Nasdaq: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bifunctional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced preclinical data demonstrating the therapeutic utility of TRIM7 inhibition to prevent or reverse acquired resistance to immune checkpoint therapy. These data were featured in an oral presentation during the AACR Annual Meeting 2024, being held from April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, California.

“One of the largest areas of unmet medical need in oncology is in the setting of acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors, and we expect this to continue to grow because of the broad application of anti-PD1/PD-L1 inhibitors across multiple tumor types. Our efforts in helping to define the underlying biology of acquired resistance were recently revealed with a publication in Cancer Cell,” said Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Shattuck. “I am very pleased to share how our team has leveraged those biological insights to identify a novel target, TRIM7, which appears to be a mediator of the acquired resistant phenotype in mouse and human tumors, and, importantly, this has led to a development compound that reverses PD-1 acquired resistance in pre-clinical studies through specific inhibition of TRIM7. We expect that these efforts will support expansion of our oncology pipeline alongside our lead program, SL-172154.”

Presentation Details

Abstract title: Aberrant TRIM7 Expression Potentiates RACO-1 Mediated Proliferation and Dysregulated Interferon Responsiveness in the Setting of anti-PD-1 Acquired Resistance in Cancer

Location: San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, California

Presenter: Dr. George Fromm, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Shattuck Labs

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Drug Discovery 2: New Therapies

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 4:05 PM – 4:20 PM (PT)

Abstract Presentation Number: 6584

Key Takeaways

TRIM7 is an E3 ligase which supports tumor cell proliferation downstream of KRAS signaling through ubiquitination and stabilization of RACO-1. TRIM7 also contributes to PD-1 acquired resistance through ubiquitination and degradation of STING and MAVS.

Shattuck developed a series of small-molecule inhibitors of TRIM7 that specifically disrupt KRAS-mediated tumor cell proliferation, reverse the transcriptional phenotype of PD-1 acquired resistance, and restore sensitivity to anti-PD1 antibodies to PD-1 acquired resistant tumors in pre-clinical models.

