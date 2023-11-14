AUSTIN, TX & DURHAM, NC, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that company management will participate in the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference being held November 28-30, 2023.
Presentation Details
Conference: 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Format: Fireside chat with covering analyst, Jonathan Miller, Ph.D.
Presenter: Dr. Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer
Date: November 29, 2023
Time: 9:10 a.m. ET
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.
About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, (“ARC®”), platform are designed to simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules with a single therapeutic. The company’s lead SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 1 trials. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.
Investor & Media Contact:
Conor Richardson
Vice President of Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com
