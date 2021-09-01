Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Upcoming September Conferences

Breaking News
AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that company management will participate in three virtual investor conferences in September 2021.  

Presentation Details

Conference: Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
Format: Panel Discussion, “Framing the Tip of the Spear for Novel Antibodies and Protein Therapeutics”
Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer
Date: September 9, 2021
Time: 1:25 p.m. EST

Conference: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Corporate Presentation
Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer
Date: September 13, 2021
Time: 7:00 a.m. EST

Conference: Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Presenters: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Neill, M.B.A., Shattuck’s Chief Financial Officer
Date: September 15, 2021
Time: 11:45 a.m. EST

A live webcast of the panel discussion, corporate presentation, and fireside chat will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor Contact:
Conor Richardson
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Stephanie Ascher
Managing Director
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
[email protected]

 

