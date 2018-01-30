Shaw Communications Announces Total Business Transformation Initiative to Reinvent Operating Model in Response to New Customer Service Expectations

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR.B) (TSX:SJR.PR.A) (TSX:SJR.PR.B) (NYSE:SJR) (TSXV:SJR.A) today announced an enterprise-wide initiative designed to reinvent its operating model to better meet the changing tastes and expectations of consumers and businesses.

“Customers want their services from Shaw to be just like everything else in their life – delivered quickly, reliably, and on their terms,” said Jay Mehr, President, Shaw Communications. “But as good as our customer service and operations are today, we see that we have to make some significant changes to serve customers the way they expect to be served in 2018 and beyond.”

The multi-year initiative is designed to make Shaw a company that can execute quicker, function more efficiently, and connect Canadians to the world around them better than ever before. This program will seek to refocus Shaw’s operations towards providing service more easily through highly capable online and smartphone apps and more self-installed services.

“Our agents in contact centres and our technicians will still be able to deal with more complex questions and situations, but we are committed to listening better to our customers and changing our operating model to better suit their preferences for service when they want and how they want it,” Mr. Mehr said.

The changes will result in a review and reimagining of every aspect of Shaw’s operations and roles, and fewer internal processes. “We know our future success will require us to become a leaner, more integrated, and more agile workforce, which will result in many internal changes taking place as we move towards becoming a digital-by-default organization,” Mr. Mehr said.

Work has already begun to support the internal changes, and details will be disclosed as progress is made.

VOLUNTARY DEPARTURE PROGRAM

As a first step in its change initiative, Shaw is implementing a Voluntary Departure Program from January 31 to February 14, 2018, to give selected employees the opportunity to think critically about their future with the company, and make realistic decisions about their role in Shaw’s evolution

“We know that the success we have achieved has been built on the tremendous people who have made Shaw what it is today,” Mr. Mehr said. “That’s why we are being fully transparent with every member of our team as to what lies ahead, and offering them the most generous and unprecedented measures to help them decide how best to respond to the changes we are all dealing with.”

Under the Voluntary Departure Program, approximately 6,500 Shaw and Freedom Mobile employees have been offered a generous voluntary departure package, with approximately ten per cent expected to accept the package. Details of the Voluntary Departure Package are not being disclosed.



“This is a program that is intended to reduce our workforce while not penalizing employees for our operational transformation. As we reinvent our customer delivery model to be more digital, online, or e-care, we’re very pleased to offer generous packages to our team members throughout the organization who have built this company,” Mr. Mehr said.

