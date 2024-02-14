Vice President Harris said she’s ready to step in as president amid growing concerns over President Biden’s age and mental acuity, prompting scorn from Republican lawmakers and support from her fellow Democrats.
“She’s vice president of the United States,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said when asked if Harris was ready to serve as president. “She better be.”
