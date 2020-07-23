Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution of $0.46 Per Limited Partner Unit

Houston, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) (the “Partnership”) announces that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.4600 per limited partner unit for the second quarter of 2020. This represents an increase of 7.0 percent over the distribution paid with respect to the second quarter of 2019. The distribution will be paid August 14, 2020 to unitholders of record as of August 4, 2020.
TAX CONSIDERATIONS
This release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business. Accordingly, all of the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.
About Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.
For more information on Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. and the assets owned by the Partnership, please visit www.shellmidstreampartners.com.
Inquiries: Shell Media Relations Americas: +1 832 337 4355 Shell Investor Relations North America: +1 832 337 2034
