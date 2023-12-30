Russian officials accuse Kyiv of carrying out attacks, which come after 18-hour aerial barrage across Ukraine kills 39 civiliansRussia-Ukraine war – latest news updatesUkraine has carried out a series of deadly strikes on the Russian border city of Belgorod, the day after an 18-hour aerial barrage across Ukraine killed at least 39 civilians.Russian officials said that the shelling in the centre of Belgorod on Saturday killed 14 people and injured 108 more. Continue reading…

