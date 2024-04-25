Stray dogs living in shelters could be given a shot at a new life providing comfort to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers under a new bipartisan proposal.
Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, introduced a bill this week to establish a pilot program allowing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to adopt the animals from local shelters and train them to be therapy dogs for Border Patrol personnel.
It would build on the existing Canine Support Program established by CBP ear
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Federal judge rejects Trump request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll suit, says he must pay $83.3 million - April 25, 2024
- Shelter dogs would provide therapy for distressed border agents under new bipartisan push - April 25, 2024
- Mexican illegal immigrant charged with sexually assaulting two young girls during home invasion - April 25, 2024