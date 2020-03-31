SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF LOCATION FOR 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Breaking News
EDINBURG, Va., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ: SHEN) announced today that, due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the location of the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders of Shentel has been changed and will be held in a virtual meeting format only via a live webcast.  As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. 

As described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting, a shareholder is entitled to participate in the annual meeting if the shareholder was a shareholder of record as of the close of business on the February 21, 2020 record date, or holds a legal proxy for the annual meeting provided by the shareholder’s bank, broker, or other nominee who held shares of Shentel on the shareholder’s behalf as of the record date.

The annual meeting will be accessible at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SHEN2020. To participate in the annual meeting, shareholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received.  Shareholders may vote during the annual meeting by following the instructions available on the annual meeting website.

Further information regarding the change to the location of the annual meeting can be found in the proxy supplement filed by Shentel with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2020.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art network to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. Shentel’s services include: wireless voice and data; cable video, internet and digital voice; fiber network and services; and regulated local and long distance telephone. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

For further information, please contact Jim Volk, Senior Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer, at 540-984-5168.

