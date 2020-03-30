Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Announces Changes to Accounting Leadership Team

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Announces Changes to Accounting Leadership Team

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

EDINBURG, Va., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel” or “Company”) (NASDAQ:SHEN) announces the following management changes to its accounting department leadership to further strengthen its technical accounting and internal control over financial reporting capabilities.

Gina Volk has joined Shentel as Director of Internal Controls.  Mrs. Volk is a certified public accountant and has 15 years of experience most recently as Senior Director, SOX and Internal Control with NII Holdings, Inc.

Peter Madara has joined the Company as Director of Technical Accounting.  Mr. Madara has over 20 years of experience including 12 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers and most recently as Senior Director of Technical Accounting for NII Holdings, Inc.

Kevin Weyant has joined Shentel as an Accounting Manager after seven years with PricewaterhouseCoopers in the McLean, Virginia office in progressively advancing positions including most recently as Audit Manager. Mr. Weyant is a certified public accountant.

Matthew Harbaugh has joined the Company as an Accounting Manager.  Mr. Harbaugh has nine years of professional experience including almost four years with PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania office and most recently as Manager with The Siegfried Group LLP.  Mr. Harbaugh is a certified public accountant and served in the United States Navy for three years. 

“We are very pleased to add these seasoned professionals to our accounting management team,” said Jim Volk, Chief Financial Officer.  “They will both help us manage our diversified telecommunication businesses and further enhance our ability to successfully execute our multiple year material weakness remediation plan that we expect to complete by the end of 2021.”

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable and fiber optic networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; and tower colocation leasing. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to execute our multiple year material weakness remediation plan by the end of 2021, that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of unforeseen factors. A discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations, is available in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Those factors may include changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other factors, including public health crises, such as pandemics and outbreaks of a contagious disease like the novel coronavirus, either nationally or in the local markets in which we operate.

CONTACTS:
Jim Volk                                                          
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company      
540-984-5168                                                    
[email protected]                               

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
203-972-9200
[email protected]

Source: Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.