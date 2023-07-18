EDINBURG, Va., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to recent media reporting, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Nasdaq: SHEN) has conducted an assessment of its communications network and confirmed that no lead-covered cables are deployed in the network.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,000 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

