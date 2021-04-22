Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Hold Its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Hold Its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

EDINBURG, Va., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29, 2021 and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2021.

Date: April 30, 2021
Time: 8:00 AM ET

Listen via Internet: http://investor.shentel.com/

Telephone: (888) 695-7639
Password: 5934209

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available starting two hours after the completion of the call. To access the replay, callers in the United States should call (855) 859-2056 and enter pass code 9885265.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. Shentel’s services include: wireless voice and data; broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; and tower colocation leasing. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

CONTACT:         

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
540-984-5168

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.