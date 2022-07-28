Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Hold its Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

EDINBURG, Va., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Shentel’s quarterly financial results and business highlights.

Date: August 3, 2022

Time: 8:30 AM ET

Call Participant Registration Link: Registration link

Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/.

To participate in the conference call, please register online at the Registration Link provided above. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register one day in advance and dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page (https://investor.shentel.com/) of the Company’s website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,600 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

