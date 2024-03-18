EDINBURG, Va., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced that Ed McKay, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the New Street Research and BCG Fiber to the Future 2024 Conference on March 22, 2024 at 12:50 p.m. ET. Investors may access a live webcast of the panel discussion on Shentel’s website at www.investor.shentel.com. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Shentel’s website following the presentation.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,900 route miles of fiber and 219 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Jim Volk

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

540-984-5168

