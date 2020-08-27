Breaking News
Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

JACKSONVILLE, FL, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shepherd’s Finance, LLC (“Shepherd’s,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) announced its operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.

2020 Financial Highlights to Date

Interest and Fee Income – Interest and fee income on loans decreased approximately $1.1 million, or 44.7%, to approximately $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period of 2019. Interest and fee income on loans decreased approximately $1.0 million, or 19.5%, to approximately $3.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period of 2019.
   
Net (loss) Incomes – Net (loss) income decreased approximately $2.4 million and approximately $2.3 million to approximately $2.5 million for both the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to the same period of 2019.
   
Loan Originations – The Company averaged $2.3 million per month in new loan originations in the first five months of 2020; however, under the changes in the Company’s lending procedures described below, the Company originated $7.2 million of loans in June 2020 and $6.4 million of loans in July 2020.

 

As previously disclosed, the Company modified its lending policies in March and April 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. During May 2020, the Company made the decision to reopen lending under normal, pre-COVID-19 terms for a limited group of certain of its customers. In addition, the decision was made to allow rehab loans to builders at terms that are less conservative than those established in April 2020 but more conservative than terms prior to the arrival of COVID-19. Currently, the Company is offering normal terms to approximately 40% of its customers, and restricted terms to approximately 60% of its customers. The fees from these originations is typically recognized over 12 months and has had little impact on our financial statements through June 2020; however, the new loan fees from these two months before deferred loan origination costs was approximately $0.3 million which we will recognize over 12 months. The Company attributes this increase in volume to many of its larger nonbank competitors going out of business or leaving the lending business.

The Chief Executive Officer of Shepherd’s Finance, Daniel M. Wallach, commented: “All of our investors are getting paid interest and principal when due and we plan on that continuing. We are focused on executing the Company’s plan, which has three prime goals as follows:

  1. Reduce non-accruing real estate loans (with a goal of eliminating half by end of the year);
     
  2. Continue to originate new business with certain customers at profitable levels; and
     
  3. Increase capital to ensure we have the funds to create our new loans.

We anticipate a profit the second half of the year, however, not enough to make up for losses incurred in the second quarter related primarily to COVID-19. We appreciate the continued support of our investors.”

Results of Operations

Interest income on loans decreased to 8% and 11% as a percentage of our weighted average outstanding loan asset balance for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to 14% for both the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019. Our weighted average outstanding loan asset balance was approximately $53.7 million and approximately $55.7 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to approximately $53.6 million and approximately $52.3 million for the same periods of 2019.
   
   We expensed approximately $0.5 million in interest income for both the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 due to impairment of loans associated with four of our borrowers directly related to COVID-19. In addition, interest not earned during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 related to those borrowers was approximately $0.4 million.

 

The difference between estimated interest income on loans due to COVID-19 and the interest paid was 3% for both the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, and for the same periods of 2019, which is our standard margin.

 
Fee income on loans decreased by 3% and 2% for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2019.

 

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, our lower origination of new loans was primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, our lower originations of new loans was partly due to competition and partly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We anticipate that higher originations and a reduction in the balance of old loans would result in the fee income returning to 5%.
   
Non-interest expense decreased approximately $0.2 million, or 31.5%, to approximately $0.6 million, and approximately $0.2 million, or 7.5%, to approximately $1.4 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2019. The decrease in non-interest expense related primarily to a reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses and loss on foreclosed assets, which was partially offset by an increase in impairment loss on foreclosed assets due to COVID-19.

Balance Sheet Management

Cash totaled approximately $2.5 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to approximately $1.9 million as of December 31, 2019. The increase in cash was one result of management’s responses and changes to lending procedures related to the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
   
Loans receivable, net totaled approximately $49.8 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to approximately $55.4 million as of December 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, loans receivable, net included approximately $10.3 million of impaired loans due to COVID-19, net.
   
Foreclosed assets totaled approximately $5.0 million as of both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. No additional loans were reclassified from loans receivable, net to foreclosed assets during the six months ended June 30, 2020.
   
Notes payable unsecured, net totaled approximately $27.6 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to approximately $26.5 million as of December 31, 2019. A significant portion of our notes payable unsecured, net was from our public note offerings, constituting approximately $20.3 million and $19.9 million as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
   
Notes payable secured, net totaled approximately $24.3 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to approximately $27.0 million as of December 31, 2019. The decrease resulted primarily from lower balances on our loan purchase and sale agreements which decreased approximately $3.2 million to approximately $23.7 million as of June 30, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019.
   
Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency advance totaled approximately $0.4 million as of June 30, 2020. During six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company received funds pursuant to the PPP, created under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. The PPP is intended to provide loans to qualified businesses to cover payroll and certain other identified costs. The loan has an interest rate of 1.0% and a term of 24 months. No payments are due for the first six months, although interest accrues, and monthly payments, which include interest, are due over the next 18 months to pay off the loan. Funds from the loan may only be used for certain purposes, including payroll, benefits, rent, and utilities. All or a portion of the loan may be forgivable, as provided by the terms of the PPP. The loan is evidenced by a promissory note, which contains customary events of default relating to, among other things, payment defaults and breaches of representations. We may prepay the loan at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties.
   
   The EIDL advance is a less than approximately $0.1 million grant for companies which may be used for payroll and other certain operating expenses. The EIDL advance will reduce the forgiveness of the PPP loan depending on certain parameters required by the CARES Act.

Interest Rates for the Subordinated Notes Program – Shepherd’s offers the following interest rates for its public notes offering, effective as of June 4, 2020:

Maturity
(Duration)		   Annual
Interest
Rate		     Annual Effective
Yield (i)		     Effective
Yield to
Maturity (ii)		  
                   
12 Months     7.00 %     7.23 %     7.23 %
24 Months     8.00 %     8.30 %     17.29 %
36 Months     5.00 %     5.12 %     16.15 %
48 Months     10.00 %     10.47 %     48.94 %

(i) The Annual Effective Yield is determined by taking the Annual Interest Rate as a decimal and dividing it by 12 for a monthly rate, then taking that rate plus 1 and multiplying that by itself 11 more times, then subtracting the one back off and converting back to a percentage. For instance, for an Annual Interest Rate of 7.00%, we take .07/12 which is 0.0058 plus 1 which is 1.0058, and then multiply 1.0058 by itself 11 more times which yields 1.0723, then subtracting off the 1, leaving 0.0723, and finally converting to a percentage, which gives us an Annual Effective Yield of 7.23%.
   
(ii) The Effective Yield to Maturity is determined by taking the Annual Interest Rate as a decimal and dividing it by 12 for a monthly rate, then taking that rate plus 1 and multiplying that by itself by (the total number of months of the investment minus one) times, then subtracting the one back off and converting back to a percentage. For instance, for a 48 month investment with an Annual Interest Rate of 10.00%, we take .10/12 which is 0.0083333 plus 1 which is 1.0083333, and then multiply 1.0083333 by itself 47 more times which yields 1.4894, then subtracting off the 1, leaving 0.4894, and finally converting to a percentage, which gives us an Effective Yield To Maturity of 48.94%.

About Shepherd’s Finance, LLC

Shepherd’s Finance, LLC is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida and is focused on commercial lending to participants in the residential construction and development industry. As of June 30, 2020, Shepherd’s Finance, LLC had approximately $49.8 million in loan assets with 231 construction and development loans in 20 states with 64 borrowers. For more information, please visit http://www.shepherdsfinance.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” or other similar words. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and contingencies include, but are not limited to: uncertainties relating to the effects of COVID-19; the length of the COVID-19 pandemic and severity of such outbreak nationally and across the globe; the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the rate and the pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; and those other risks described in other risk factors as outlined in our Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, and our Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company’s senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. This is neither an offer nor a solicitation to purchase securities.

Shepherd’s Finance, LLC
Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of dollars)   June 30, 2020     December 31, 2019  
    (Unaudited)        
Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 2,540     $ 1,883  
Accrued interest receivable     637       1,031  
Loans receivable, net     49,797       55,369  
Real estate investments     1,140        
Foreclosed assets     5,022       4,916  
Premises and equipment     919       936  
Other assets     259       202  
Total assets   $ 60,314     $ 64,337  
                 
Liabilities and Members’ Capital                
Customer interest escrow   $ 550     $ 643  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     153       466  
Accrued interest payable     2,700       2,533  
Notes payable secured, net of deferred financing costs     24,293       26,991  
Notes payable unsecured, net of deferred financing costs     27,606       26,520  
PPP Loan and EIDL Advance     371        
Due to preferred equity member           37  
Total liabilities   $ 55,673     $ 57,190  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)                
                 
Redeemable Preferred Equity                
Series C preferred equity   $ 3,115     $ 2,959  
                 
Members’ Capital                
Series B preferred equity     1,520       1,470  
Class A common equity     6       2,718  
Members’ capital   $ 1,526     $ 4,188  
                 
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred equity and members’ capital   $ 60,314     $ 64,337  

Shepherd’s Finance, LLC
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Unaudited
For the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
(in thousands of dollars)   2020     2019     2020     2019  
Interest Income                                
Interest and fee income on loans   $ 1,356     $ 2,454     $ 3,931     $ 4,886  
Interest expense:                                
Interest related to secured borrowings     810       769       1,627       1,450  
Interest related to unsecured borrowings     774       716       1,542       1,341  
Interest expense     1,584       1,485       3,169       2,791  
                                 
Net interest (loss) income     (228 )     969       762       2,095  
Less: Loan loss provision     1,560       151       1,595       198  
                                 
Net interest (loss) income after loan loss provision     (1,788 )     818       (833 )     1,897  
                                 
Non-Interest Income                                
Gain on foreclosed assets           95             95  
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets     3             3        
                                 
Total non-interest income     3       95       3       95  
                                 
(Loss) Income     (1,785 )     913       (830 )     1,992  
                                 
Non-Interest Expense                                
Selling, general and administrative     462       620       1,169       1,244  
Depreciation and amortization     21       22       43       45  
Loss on foreclosure of assets           169       35       169  
Impairment loss on foreclosed assets     91       27       200       107  
Total non-interest expense     574       838       1,447       1,565  
                                 
Net (Loss) Income   $ (2,359 )   $ 75     $ (2,277 )   $ 427  
                                 
Earned distribution to preferred equity holders     92       110       218       215  
                                 
Net (loss) income attributable to common equity holders   $ (2,451 )   $ (35 )   $ (2,495 )   $ 212  

