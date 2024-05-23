Enter for a Chance to Win Iconic Burger Pool Accessory and Land $5 Off a PEPSI Float with Burger Purchase

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johnny Rockets , the timeless, all-American chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is floating into this National Hamburger Day, May 28, through June 30, with the ultimate burger and float celebration with PEPSI®. To add a big splash to the holiday, fans have the chance to score a limited-edition Johnny Rockets x PEPSI burger themed pool float by visiting www.johnnyrockets.com/FloatOn.

All drinks aside—this float is sure to carry you into the summer in style! Now, to the hush-hush deal—after entering for a chance to win, fans can score $5 off a PEPSI float with any burger purchase. The classic PEPSI float, made with real vanilla ice cream, has stood the test of time despite being a special off-menu secret for many years.

“In true Johnny Rockets fashion, we wanted to bring the fun to National Hamburger Day,” said Taylor Fischer, VP of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “There is always something special when it comes to a secret menu item, not to mention one that pairs so perfectly with our classic burgers. Come float into summer with us—with the perfect drink to sip and a chance to win the summer’s most sizzling hot pool accessory!”

For more information or to find a Johnny Rockets near you, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 250 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

