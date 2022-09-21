Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Shiba or Safemoon Next? Risu Token, A Web3 Initiative Looking to Revolutionize DeFi

Shiba or Safemoon Next? Risu Token, A Web3 Initiative Looking to Revolutionize DeFi

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Miami, FL, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RISU is Deflationary token built on the Binance Smart chain, one of the world’s fastest and most secure blockchains. Risu intends to add various utilities such as RISU Swap, RISU Bridge Cross-chain Bridge, RISU Wallet and RISU Blockchain.

It charges a 8.5% tax on every transaction. Every 4% from this transaction fee is spent on Growfund (Marketing). 1% Auto Reflection it’s mean all holders of $RISU guarantee earn passive income by simple holding their token on wallet. 2% Auto Burned Risu and 1.5% Auto burn LP token. The merger of these two mechanisms guarantees a continuous rising price floor due to the decrease the circulating supply of Risu.

RISU Blockchain will be fastest blockchain and the fastest growing ecosystem Our blockchain can achieve a remarkable TPS up to 100k & near zero transaction fee, Be able to integrate with NFT & GameFi Metaverse for future plan.

Risu is looking forward to revolutionizing Defi with their Web3 initiatives like RisuSwap and Risu Bridge. The Risu Bridge is live, and users can bridge assets from one chain to another like a (ETH, FANTOM, MATIC, AVAX) efficiently and safely. In addition, RisuSwap, the native DEX of the Risu ecosystem, is also live and allows the swapping of BEP-20 tokens, i.e. tokens based on the Binance Smart Chain.

Risu Token is not limited to buying, selling, and holding but also has a real use case. The team is also developing Launchpad on Risu Blockchain, a decentralized launchpad. The Launchpad Protocol for Everyone. Check out the token roadmap and whitepaper to see other reasons why it is one of the most sought-after tokens today. Being backed by a team of experienced Web3 specialists and entrepreneurs, it will not be an exaggeration to say that the Risu ecosystem can dominate the crypto market shortly and become the next Shiba Inu.

Website: https://risutoken.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/RisuToken
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RISUTokenLinktr: https://linktr.ee/risutoken

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

CONTACT: Jacob Bert
Risu Token
Support -at- risutoken.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.