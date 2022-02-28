ShibaInfinity – Detailed Procedure to Purchase Shiba NFT on Cardano

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

London, UK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shibainfinity project is a cardano based NFT community project with hard-coded pricing starting at 100 ADA for each NFT. Shiba NFT will represent and make up the Shibainfinity metaverse which is set to launch before the end of second quarter of the year.

Shibainfinity is a new NFT project that brings real dog world utility to the virtual world, created to unite and build a strong dog community, this project enables its NFT holders access to exclusive VIP events, display NFT on the Metaverse Museum, participate in gaming activities and giveaways for unbelievable prizes, own landed properties on the Metaverse and many more.

The minting event has an important purpose which is two fold: 

1) To make ownership accessible to a wider array of interested audiences.

2) To make ownership of Shiba NFTs more accessible to individuals who want to display their shiba arts on Shibainfinity metaverse museum.

The creators of the Shiba Dog collection realized that most NFT projects lack real-world utility, and as such, they combined the digital asset with tangible benefits. These benefits includes Player vs. player combat,  Player vs. environment challenges, Immersive VR experience, Social and roleplaying environment and Art exhibitions. Believe it or not, this is real. In fact for Shiba Dog NFT collectors, they will become part of their lives.

Shiba NFT Minting Procedure

* Purchase ADA from any crypto exchange like Binance, Kraken, Coinbase, Kucoin e.t.c

* Create a Cardano wallet and transfer The ADA Purchased

* Visit ShibaInfinity NFT Minting Portal and send in the exact amount of NFT to be purchased in ADA

* Do Not Send ADA directly From an Exchange, transfer ADA to your Cardano wallet before sending to the mint wallet.

* There will be a 10 NFT limit per transaction, however there is no limit to the number of transactions

Shiba NFT mint event has been designed to benefit those who get in early the most. Each shiba NFT is one of their kind, making them rare and unique. With the platform’s play-to-earn mechanic, users will begin accumulating rewards and SHINU tokens at the earliest possible stage.

NFT Minting Details 

1 NFT – 100 ADA

Minimum mint per transaction – 1 NFT

Maximum mint per transaction – 10 NFT

Participate in the ongoing Shiba NFT public mint using the link – www.shibainfinity.org/mint

Shinu Token pre-sale is still on going for the participant which wishes to purchase and hold $shinu token, purchase Shinu tokens here – https://shibainfinity.org/shinusale/

ShibaInfinity Community

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shibainfinity_

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shibainfinity_/

Telegram: https://t.me/shibainfinitygroup 

CONTACT: Email: info -at- shibainfinity.org
Website: https://shibainfinity.org/

