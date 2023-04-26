Rosslyn, VA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shift5, the onboard data company, today announced it has been named to JMP Securities’ Cyber 66 list, which recognizes the 66 hottest privately held cybersecurity companies in 2023. Now in its ninth year, the annual report highlights the cybersecurity vendors finding market success and influencing the landscape, despite facing increased competition and economic uncertainty.



Fleet vehicles and weapons systems create massive volumes of data from onboard networks and systems. This data is critical to vehicle availability, readiness, and compliance, but operators are locked out. Shift5 built a unique model that brings order to the complexity of onboard data flowing from commercial aerospace, rail, and military fleets as well as weapons systems. The Shift5 platform captures and analyzes real-time serial bus data, revealing critical operational and cybersecurity insights that enable organizations to move from data to decisions quickly and confidently. Shift5 allows commercial aviation, rail, and military operators to detect, identify, and alert on anomalous behavior, and enable teams to take action to get ahead of cybersecurity risks.



“Although the recent macroeconomic environment has created a significant level of uncertainty for companies and investors, threat actors have not slowed their rate of attacks simply due to turmoil in the financial markets,” says report co-author Trevor Walsh, Director of Equity Research at JMP Securities, A Citizens Company. “Within the past year, we’ve seen a growing rate of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure that demonstrate the need to fortify legacy systems and the operational technology that underpins them.”



“While the cybersecurity market at large is full of noise, there are disconcertingly few companies addressing the onboard cybersecurity problem plaguing trillions of dollars in assets,” said Shift5 CEO and Co-Founder Josh Lospinoso. “We’re tackling a layered and complex technology problem that sits at the crux of U.S. critical infrastructure. The stakes are high and the interest of threat actors in the space is on the upswing. We have incredible DoD experienced talent, veterans from the cybersecurity domain, and the best team in place to solve a problem that will fortify national security.”



The honor of placement in the JMP Securities Cyber 66 List follows a notable year for Shift5 marked by growth of its business, including the introduction of its inaugural Compliance Module and its first Authority to Operate Certification of its platform by the Department of Defense (DoD). The company recently announced work with JetBlue Ventures and JetBlue Airways, multiple contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense, and announced the expansion of its C-Suite of executives, board of directors, and Arlington office space. For more information about Shift5, visit www.shift5.io.



About Shift5

Shift5 is the onboard data company. Created by officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends commercial and military fleets as well as weapons systems against operational failures and OT cybersecurity risks. Household name aviation companies, U.S. railroads, and fleets within the U.S. military rely on Shift5 to maintain the readiness and availability of today’s fleets and tomorrow’s next-generation vehicles. For more information, visit https://shift5.io.

