ShiftPixy Launches ‘Shifter Waitlist’, Helping Restaurant Workers Prepare for Post-COVID Life

IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY), a California-based gig engagement platform provider, today announced the launch of its new ‘Shifter Waitlist’, allowing restaurant employees displaced by the coronavirus pandemic to sign up now for available work at restaurants when business restarts. ShiftPixy currently serves thousands of restaurant workers in markets across the country, and is rolling out its Shifter Waitlist to facilitate recovery plans for both employees and operators nationwide.

“We have heard from many multi-unit restaurant operators expressing the fear, ‘What if they don’t come back?’ when thinking about the employees they had to furlough,” said Scott Absher, CEO and co-founder of ShiftPixy. “We moved ahead of schedule to open up the ShiftPixy platform for workers who are not currently connected with our clients, so that when the economy re-opens, our clients will have a ready pool of locally available workers to quickly rebuild their staff.”

ShiftPixy’s platform leverages AI-driven technology and the concept of gig work to elevate worker engagement in the restaurant space, offering greater flexibility between shift workers and operators with open shifts. “Previously, our platform was only open to active ShiftPixy clients to help run their operations, but now we have opened our waitlist feature so shift seekers can immediately start the process of boarding and qualifying for shift opportunities,” concluded Mr. Absher.

To join the ShiftPixy Shifter Waitlist, a furloughed worker need only:

Download the ShiftPixy App from the Google Play or Apple App Store When prompted for your Worksite Code, click on “Don’t know your code?” Click the “I’m just looking for gigs” button Enter your information and submit by clicking “Get early access”

Despite today’s heightened levels of anxiety, the Shifter Waitlist takes aim at the certainty of emergence from this crisis. ShiftPixy is not only designed as a human capital management solution; it is also a means for restaurants to prepare their business to emerge even better once this crisis ends.

For more information or to join the Waitlist, visit www.ShiftPixy.com.

