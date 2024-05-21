Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ: SHIM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On May 13, 2024, Shimmick disclosed that it was unable to timely file its Quarterly Report for the first quarter 2024 “as a result of ongoing negotiations with the lender under the Company’s Revolving Credit Facility Agreement” and that the Company is “no longer in compliance with the leverage covenant set forth in the Revolving Credit Facility.” As a result, the Company admitted that “the lender has the right to declare all amounts outstanding immediately due and payable and terminate all commitments to extend further credit under the Revolving Credit Facility.”

On this news, Shimmick’s stock price fell $1.24, or 34.1%, to close at $2.40 per share on May 14, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

