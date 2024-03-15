Faster Fulfillment At ⅓ The Cost

Brooklyn, NY, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ship Essential , the high touch local fulfillment company, today announces the acquisition of Carry, the innovative same-day local delivery startup. By adding Carry’s mobile sorting breakthroughs, New York brands can fulfill online orders faster and more affordably.

“Carry’s inventive and scalable approach to local delivery fits right in with Ship Essential’s high touch fulfillment ethos,” said Ship Essential Founder, David J Sitt. “As New York brands set global trends, Ship Essential meets their logistical needs in today’s fast paced global economy.”

Speed Matters

Hyperlocal same-day fulfillment starts with Carry’s real-time order ingestion by integrating with multiple e-commerce platforms. Carry picks up orders from retailers and warehouse locations, including Ship Essential’s Brooklyn facility. Next, those orders are sorted in vans on the go, meeting drivers at strategic metro locations for seamless delivery.

“For same-day delivery to online shoppers in New York City, there is nothing that compares to Carry’s innovative approach,” said Sidra Qasim , co-founder and CEO of Atoms . Adding Carry to the Ship Essential line-up provides Atoms with a one-stop-shop for a thoughtful and hands on fulfillment solution helping increase customer satisfaction and retention.”

“Simply put, my kids and I could not have launched Roll Rider as simply and effectively as we did this holiday season without Carry and Ship Essential,” said Jennifer Fleiss , co-founder of Rent the Runway and partner at Initialized Capital. “We needed a reliable and nimble same-day service for our pre-ordered launch and between Carry’s innovation and Ship Essential’s hands-on approach, our first family launch went off without a hitch.”

Progressive Fulfillment

Fulfillment can make or break a brand depending on the resulting customer experience. No longer can nimble retail startups nor established brands take a commodity approach to retain today’s discerning omnichannel consumer. Ship Essential was founded on the belief that every aspect of fulfillment is ready for improvement. Today’s innovative brands are leaving outdated 3PLs and low-touch fulfillment providers and turning to Ship Essential’s progressive approach for many reasons –

High Touch – prompt communication to meet needs in a timely manner.

SKU flexibility – progressive brands don’t have to worry about SKU limits.

Local – products are closer to customers than traditional 3PLs.

Comprehensive Fulfillment – omnichannel, from-store, replenishment (retail store, pop-up, trade-show, product launches)

Returns – integration with industry leading Loop Returns

Services Other 3PLs can’t do – Ship From Store, Same Day Delivery

About Ship Essential

Ship Essential is an innovative, high touch retail fulfillment company founded in 2020 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. Ship Essential has over 50 employees and is expanding to the west coast to help modernize global fulfillment from a hyperlocal perspective. For more information go to www.ShipEssential.com

