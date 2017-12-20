Shire plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding
December 20, 2017 – Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|Susan Kilsby
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chairman – PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Shire plc
|b)
|LEI
|54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shire plc American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)
|Identification code
|ISIN: US82481R1068
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Ms. Kilsby’s total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$155.9200
|178
|d)
| Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|December 19, 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|EDGX
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|William Burns
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Senior Independent Director – PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Shire plc
|b)
|LEI
|54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”)
|Identification code
|ISIN: JE00B2QKY057
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part of Mr. Burns’ total fees that are paid in Ordinary Shares for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|See appendix below
|d)
| Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
|Weighted average price
|Volume
|£37.8950
|180
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|December 19, 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON / BATE / CHIX / TRQX
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|Dominic Blakemore
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director – PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Shire plc
|b)
|LEI
|54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”)
|Identification code
|ISIN: JE00B2QKY057
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part of Mr. Blakemore’s total fees that are paid in Ordinary Shares for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|See appendix below
|d)
| Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
|Weighted average price
|Volume
|£37.8950
|165
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|December 19, 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON / BATE / CHIX / TRQX
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|Olivier Bohuon
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director – PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Shire plc
|b)
|LEI
|54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”)
|Identification code
|ISIN: JE00B2QKY057
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part of Mr. Bohuon’s total fees that are paid in Ordinary Shares for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|See appendix below
|d)
| Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
|Weighted average price
|Volume
|£37.8950
|161
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|December 19, 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON / BATE / CHIX / TRQX
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|Ian Clark
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director – PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Shire plc
|b)
|LEI
|54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shire plc American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)
|Identification code
|ISIN: US82481R1068
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Mr. Clark’s total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$155.9200
|67
|d)
| Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|December 19, 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|EDGX
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|Gail Fosler
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director – PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Shire plc
|b)
|LEI
|54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shire plc American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)
|Identification code
|ISIN: US82481R1068
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Ms. Fosler’s total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$155.9200
|48
|d)
| Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|December 19, 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|EDGX
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|Steven Gillis
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director – PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Shire plc
|b)
|LEI
|54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Shire plc American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)
|Identification code
|ISIN: US82481R1068
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Dr. Gillis’ total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$155.9200
|59
|d)
| Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|December 19, 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|EDGX
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|David Ginsburg
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director – PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Shire plc
|b)
|LEI
|54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shire plc American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)
|Identification code
|ISIN: US82481R1068
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Dr. Ginsburg’s total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$155.9200
|50
|d)
| Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|December 19, 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|EDGX
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|Sara Mathew
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director – PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Shire plc
|b)
|LEI
|54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shire plc American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)
|Identification code
|ISIN: US82481R1068
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Ms. Mathew’s total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$155.9200
|56
|d)
| Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|December 19, 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|EDGX
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|Anne Minto
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director – PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Shire plc
|b)
|LEI
|54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”)
|Identification code
|ISIN: JE00B2QKY057
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part of Ms. Minto’s total fees that are paid in Ordinary Shares for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|See appendix below
|d)
| Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
|Weighted average price
|Volume
|£37.8950
|182
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|December 19, 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON / BATE / CHIX / TRQX
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|Albert Stroucken
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director – PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Shire plc
|b)
|LEI
|54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Shire plc American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)
|Identification code
|ISIN: US82481R1068
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Mr. Stroucken’s total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$155.9200
|64
|d)
| Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|December 19, 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|EDGX
Appendix: individual / aggregated transaction details for PDMRs
|Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each
|Place of the transaction
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|XLON
|£37.8850
|15
|XLON
|£37.8850
|43
|XLON
|£37.8850
|71
|XLON
|£37.9000
|194
|XLON
|£37.9000
|265
|BATE
|£37.8850
|36
|CHIX
|£37.8850
|9
|CHIX
|£37.8850
|37
|TRQX
|£37.8850
|1
|TRQX
|£37.8850
|17
|Place of the transaction
|Weighted average price
|Aggregated volume
|XLON
|£37.8967
|588
|BATE
|£37.8850
|36
|CHIX
|£37.8850
|46
|TRQX
|£37.8850
|18
|Total
|£37.8950
|688
Oliver Strawbridge
Senior Assistant Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
|Investor Relations
|Ian Karp
|[email protected]
|+1 781 482 9018
|Robert Coates
|[email protected]
|+44 1256 894874
|Media
|Lisa Adler
|[email protected]
|+1 617 588 8607
|Katie Joyce
|[email protected]
|+1 781 482 2779
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Shire
Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.
Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.
www.shire.com
