Shire plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

December 20, 2017 – Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
a) Name Susan Kilsby
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Chairman – PDMR
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Ms. Kilsby’s total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
$155.9200 178
d) Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

N/A (single transaction)
e) Date of the transaction December 19, 2017
f) Place of the transaction EDGX

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
a) Name William Burns
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Senior Independent Director – PDMR
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”)

 

Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part of Mr. Burns’ total fees that are paid in Ordinary Shares for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
See appendix below
d) Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

Weighted average price Volume
£37.8950 180
e) Date of the transaction December 19, 2017
f) Place of the transaction XLON / BATE / CHIX / TRQX

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
a) Name Dominic Blakemore
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director – PDMR
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”)

 

Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part of  Mr. Blakemore’s total fees that are paid in Ordinary Shares for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
See appendix below
d) Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

Weighted average price Volume
£37.8950 165
e) Date of the transaction December 19, 2017
f) Place of the transaction XLON / BATE / CHIX / TRQX

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
a) Name Olivier Bohuon
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director – PDMR
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”)

 

Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part of Mr. Bohuon’s total fees that are paid in Ordinary Shares for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
See appendix below
d) Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

Weighted average price Volume
£37.8950 161
e) Date of the transaction December 19, 2017
f) Place of the transaction XLON / BATE / CHIX / TRQX

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
a) Name Ian Clark
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director – PDMR
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Mr. Clark’s total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
$155.9200 67
d) Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

N/A (single transaction)
e) Date of the transaction December 19, 2017
f) Place of the transaction EDGX

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
a) Name Gail Fosler
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director – PDMR
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Ms. Fosler’s total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
$155.9200 48
d) Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

N/A (single transaction)
e) Date of the transaction December 19, 2017
f) Place of the transaction EDGX

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
a) Name Steven Gillis
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director – PDMR
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)

 

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Dr. Gillis’ total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
$155.9200 59
d) Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

N/A (single transaction)
e) Date of the transaction December 19, 2017
f) Place of the transaction EDGX

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
a) Name David Ginsburg
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director – PDMR
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Dr. Ginsburg’s total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
$155.9200 50
d) Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

N/A (single transaction)
e) Date of the transaction December 19, 2017
f) Place of the transaction EDGX

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
a) Name Sara Mathew
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director – PDMR
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Ms. Mathew’s total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
$155.9200 56
d) Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

N/A (single transaction)
e) Date of the transaction December 19, 2017
f) Place of the transaction EDGX

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
a) Name Anne Minto
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director – PDMR
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”)

 

Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part of Ms. Minto’s total fees that are paid in Ordinary Shares for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
See appendix below
d) Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

Weighted average price Volume
£37.8950 182
e) Date of the transaction December 19, 2017
f) Place of the transaction XLON / BATE / CHIX / TRQX

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
a) Name Albert Stroucken
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director – PDMR
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)

 

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Mr. Stroucken’s total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of service from October 1 to December 31, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
$155.9200 64
d) Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

N/A (single transaction)
e) Date of the transaction December 19, 2017
f) Place of the transaction EDGX

 

Appendix: individual / aggregated transaction details for PDMRs

 

Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each
Place of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s)
XLON £37.8850 15
XLON £37.8850 43
XLON £37.8850 71
XLON £37.9000 194
XLON £37.9000 265
BATE £37.8850 36
CHIX £37.8850 9
CHIX £37.8850 37
TRQX £37.8850 1
TRQX £37.8850 17
     
Place of the transaction Weighted average price Aggregated volume
XLON £37.8967 588
BATE £37.8850 36
CHIX £37.8850 46
TRQX £37.8850 18
     
Total £37.8950 688

 

Oliver Strawbridge

Senior Assistant Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

 

Investor Relations    
Ian Karp [email protected] +1 781 482 9018
Robert Coates [email protected] +44 1256 894874
Media    
Lisa Adler [email protected] +1 617 588 8607
Katie Joyce [email protected] +1 781 482 2779

NOTES TO EDITORS

 

About Shire

 

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.

 

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.

 

www.shire.com

 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
