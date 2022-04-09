ShiruPal Cryptocurrency Tech Company Announces the Launch of Shiru Token and Future Projects

The ShiruPal business owners are publicly DOXXED with full disclosure to ensure the growth of a sustainable and trustworthy business model. The owners complied with very strict KYC procedures and requirements as requested by IDO Presales to validate their commitment towards the community and company. Shiru Token is a BEP20 token developed and deployed on Binance Smart Chain with a full smart contract security audit completed by CyberScope a division of CoinScope.

ShiruPal ShiruPal

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., April 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ShiruPal (Pty) Ltd is a Cryptocurrency Technology Company Based in South Africa.

The company is registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), of South Africa, in compliance with the Companies Act 71 of 2008.

Shiru Token is one of eight planned divisions of ShiruPal (Pty) Ltd.

The Shiru team is backed by specialists, experienced in Enterprise Software Management Solutions that will enable product development inline with best of features and usability to ensure brand adoption to pave the way to a new future. With so many complex processes, high gas fees, loopholes and vulnerabilities exploited daily, ShiruPal recognize the need to change the future of cryptocurrencies. The team and company is community-driven, focused on delivering tailor-made solutions and services to the cryptocurrency industry. The Token will serve as the basis for every project developed. This will lock in value and dividends on all business ventures paid out to token holders by only holding Shiru Tokens.

Mission:

ShiruPal’s mission is to enable every individual to trade and transact at low to minimal fees at their favorite shopping destinations, whether it is at a local retail store or online.

They plan to create a payment platform that can be used by both consumers and the commercial industry.

Vision:

Their vision is to become a world class leader by combining FIAT & cryptocurrencies seamlessly, essentially establishing a trust worthy source for payments globally.

Values:

Excellence in all they do

Winning with people

Customer focus

Accountability and transparency

Current and Future Projects:

Shiru Token: BSC with 3% rewards in BNB per transaction. Shiru Wallet: Cross compatible with iOS, Android and Microsoft Windows. Shiru Swap: DEX, cross-compatible with iOS, Android and Microsoft Windows. Shiru Change: CEX, zero trading fees, zero account management fees and no minimum deposits. Shiru Chain: Blockchain with in-house mining system to ensure near-zero gas fees. Shiru Pay: FIAT and crypto integrated payment platform, facilitating any currency payments online. Shiru Chip: Debit Card facility linked to Shiru Wallet to shop and pay at favorite stores locally. Shiru Risk: Credit Risk Management, the first commercial Credit Bureau in the DeFi sector.

PinkSale Presale link: https://www.pinksale.finance/#/launchpad/0xE454CD15dA3EF0C3Db048dC98AA5C6d394F15A26?chain=BSC

Contract Address: 0xA9E85F8E01e9BC1ed13bA341A6cF769EfA2A7087

BscScan: https://bscscan.com/token/0xA9E85F8E01e9BC1ed13bA341A6cF769EfA2A7087

Website: https://www.shirupal.com – 15 different language translations available.

Email: info@shirupal.com

Telegram: https://t.me/ShiruToken

Related Images

Image 1: ShiruPal

Multiple projects to be developed and launched to create a complete ecosystem

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment