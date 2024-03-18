Tejuja’s Enterprise Retail, Technology and Financial Expertise Will Help Propel Bluecore’s Customer Movement Strategy

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bluecore , a retail shopper identification and customer movement technology, today announced the appointment of Shivani Tejuja to the company’s Board of Directors. Tejuja is an Advisory Director at Charlesbank Capital Partners and serves as an advisor to their investment teams and portfolio companies.

“Bluecore completely reimagines what retail marketing is capable of, moving above channel-led practices to provide true customer-centricity. Their approach of customer movement unifies retail marketing teams and unlocks insights through identification, which can dramatically improve performance. I’m thrilled to join their Board of Directors at such an exciting time in their growth and look forward to working with the team as they bring their solution to more retailers,” said Shivani Tejuja, Member of the Board of Directors at Bluecore.

Tejuja brings a unique combination of enterprise retail, technology and financial leadership experience, which perfectly aligns with Bluecore’s market position. Tejuja will provide valuable insight for the company’s leadership team as they continue to grow their enterprise retail customer base, which includes companies like Tapestry, Express, and Lenovo. Bluecore aims to revolutionize retail marketing with SaaS technology that drives “customer movement,” turning more shoppers into customers and increasing lifetime value of customers at every stage.

Prior to Tejuja’s six-year tenure at Charlesbank, she served as Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer for FULLBEAUTY Brands. Previously, Tejuja was an Operating Advisor for Apax Partners. Tejuja has also held leadership roles at a number of leading retail brands including New Look, Expedia, Amazon and Starbucks, where she successfully led marketing, ecommerce and digital teams.

“It’s my absolute pleasure to welcome Shivani to our Board of Directors. She has so much incredible experience across retail, technology and finance that she will be invaluable to our team in a number of ways. As a previous retail operator and now advisor, she understands the urgent need for retail marketers to evolve their businesses to meet customer needs and grow their business and offers years of wisdom and leadership expertise to help us execute on our strategy,” said Fayez Mohamood, CEO at Bluecore.

About Bluecore

Bluecore’s retail shopper identification and customer movement technology quickly generates incremental revenue for enterprise brands by turning more anonymous shoppers into known customers, and repeatedly and efficiently moving them through the purchase funnel.

With transparent IDs and real-time product data built directly into campaign workflows, alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can bypass manual processes to trigger 100s of communications based on any signal and automate the content, offer, recommendation, timing of every email, mobile, site, and paid media message for each individual shopper.

More than 400 brands trust Bluecore to rapidly increase customer retention and drive profitable growth, including Tapestry, Express, NOBULL, Lenovo, Teleflora, Alo Yoga, and Lulu and Georgia. For more information, visit Bluecore.com .

