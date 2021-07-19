Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

PORTLAND, Tenn., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced the resignation of Jason Lee and Frank Cannova, Vice President at Oaktree Capital, from the Company’s Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Lee and Mr. Cannova for their contribution to Shoals and wish them well in their future endeavors.

Shoals and the Board are currently evaluating alternatives with respect to appointing a new independent director to fill a current vacancy.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 20 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com/.

