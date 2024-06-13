PORTLAND, Tenn., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of system (“EBOS”) solutions for the energy transition market, today announced that it will host its inaugural Investor Day in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, September 5, 2024, beginning at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Brandon Moss, Chief Executive Officer and Dominic Bardos, Chief Financial Officer, along with other members of the senior leadership team, will provide an in-depth overview of the Company’s strategy, including key growth opportunities and financial objectives.

The formal presentations will be followed by a Q&A session with the Shoals’ senior leadership team, and the webcast portion of the event will conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. CT.

In-person attendees are invited to join management for a tour of the Portland, Tennessee manufacturing facility, followed by an early evening reception in Nashville.

Registration and Webcast Information

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Shoals Investor Relations website. A more detailed agenda, including registration, logistics, and hotel information will be provided at a later date on the company’s IR website. A replay of the webcast will be made available following the event.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for the energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 62 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Matt Tractenberg, VP of Finance and Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Media Relations

Sara Jo Walker

Senior Director of Communications

(615) 500-4349

[email protected]