PORTLAND, Tenn., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, announced today the publication of its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

“We are excited to be sharing our second annual ESG Report,” said Shoals Chief Legal Officer, Mehgan Peetz. “Our efforts are driving our vision of making solar, energy storage, and EV charging a more affordable and viable choice for people and communities everywhere. This Report details how we are achieving these aims, and we remain committed to reporting on our progress in the years ahead.”

The 2022 ESG Report presents information on Shoals’ environmental stewardship, social commitments, and governance responsibilities predominantly from the period between January 1st and December 31st, 2022. It was developed under the direction of management and the Board, and produced by members from teams and divisions across the Company.

Highlights of the report include:

Contributions of Shoals’ products to the transition to a low-carbon future

Launch of the Total Rewards strategy for our employees

Processes that improve the sustainability of our operations

Policies and procedures that ensure the safety of our people and quality of products

The full report is publicly accessible on Shoals’ website at the following link: https://www.shoals.com/esg/

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 62 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com/.

