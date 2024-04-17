Former President Donald Trump holds a two-point edge over President Biden in Wisconsin, according to a new poll on their 2024 presidential election rematch.

Trump stands at 51% support among registered voters in the crucial Midwestern battleground, with Biden at 49%, according to a Marquette Law School Poll released on Wednesday.

According to the survey, which was conducted April 3-10, the former president holds the same 51%-49% edge over his White House successor among the smal

[Read Full story at source]