Former President Donald Trump holds a two-point edge over President Biden in Wisconsin, according to a new poll on their 2024 presidential election rematch.
Trump stands at 51% support among registered voters in the crucial Midwestern battleground, with Biden at 49%, according to a Marquette Law School Poll released on Wednesday.
According to the survey, which was conducted April 3-10, the former president holds the same 51%-49% edge over his White House successor among the smal
