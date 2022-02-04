Shockwave Medical to Participate in the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Breaking News
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, announced today that the company will be participating in the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, scheduled to be held virtually from February 14-18, 2022.

Shockwave management is scheduled for a fireside chat on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com.

Media Contact:
Scott Shadiow
+1.317.432.9210
sshadiow@shockwavemedical.com

Investor Contact:
Debbie Kaster
investors@shockwavemedical.com

 

