Shockwave Medical to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 — Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, announced today that Shockwave management is scheduled to speak at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

The 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time



The Morgan Stanley Virtual 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of these events on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com .

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com.

