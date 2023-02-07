North America Leads with One-third Share of Global Shoe Repair Market. Children’s Shoe Repair Market Is Expected to Grow the Fastest

Rockville, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global shoe repair market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 and grow at a moderate rate of 2.4% during the forecast period (2023-2033)

The market has an inverse relationship with global economic growth. As the economy tends to grow and perform well, it means people have a job and they are earning well. They will spend more on their well-being. In such a scenario, it is expected that people will buy a new pair of shoes rather than getting and old pair repaired. On the other hand, rising inflation and economic slowdown force people to save money and opt for shoe repair services.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global shoe repair market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 2.4% over the next 10 years.

The Indian shoe repair market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.5% among other major economies of the world.

Sole repair as a service holds 31% market share.

Among men, women, and children, men contribute the most to the overall revenue of the global market.

North America accounts for 34% share of the global market value.

“Increasing popularity of specialized and designer footwear will drive the demand for shoe repair services,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

The shoe repair market is unorganized as most market players are individual-run businesses. A handful of businesses are multi-location, that to only limited to the same country. The industry has not witnessed any notable mergers and acquisitions; however, it saw some partnerships happening between shoemakers and cobblers.

In November 2022, Cobblers Direct, a market leader in shoe repair services space, partnered with Designer Brands Inc. to offer quality shoe repair services at its 500 stores located across the U.S.

Competitive Landscape

Key players associated with shoe repair services are NuShoe, Inc., Pasquale Shoe Restoration, ShoeVival Shoelaundry Pvt. Ltd, USA Shoe Company, LEATHER SPA, Cesar’s Shoe Repair, Alex’s Shoe Repair, Dr. Shine Shoe Repair Shop, Minas Shoe Repair, Chimo Shoe Repair, PABLO’S SHOE REPAIR, Mister Minit, Angel’s Shoe Repair, Broadway Shoe Repair, Dave Page, and Cobbler.

The shoe repair industry is largely unorganized owing to several individuals and small-scale companies operating in this space. The industry has hardly seen any notable business transactions in the past few years. However, it witnessed a few investments from private equity investors.

Timpson, a shoe repair service provider, is planning to open its 3rd store at Tesco Ryde.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the providers of shoe repair services positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Players

NuShoe, Inc.

Pasquale Shoe Restoration

ShoeVival Shoelaundry Pvt. Ltd

USA Shoe Company

LEATHER SPA

Cesar’s Shoe Repair

Alex’s Shoe Repair

Dr. Shine Shoe Repair Shop

Minas Shoe Repair

Chimo Shoe Repair

PABLO’S SHOE REPAIR

Mister Minit

Angel’s Shoe Repair

Broadway Shoe Repair

Dave Page, Cobbler

Segmentation of Shoe Repair Industry Research

By Service : Heel Repair Toe Repair Sole Repair Restoration Stretching

By Customer Orientation : Men Women Children

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the shoe repair market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of service (heel repair, toe repair, sole repair, restoration, stretching) and customer orientation (men, women, children), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

