Shook & Stone Voted Best Social Security Disability Lawyer in Best of Las Vegas 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Taking the Lead in Las Vegas Personal Injury Law

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shook & Stone, an established leader in Nevada personal injury law, today announced its new title as Best Social Security Disability Lawyer in the Best of Las Vegas 2019 awards by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The firm is proud to be one of the few full-service injury and disability law firms in Nevada that handles personal injury, auto accidents, work injuries, and Social Security disability claims. Its legal team offers best-in-class legal representation for disabled clients across Nevada and even other states.

About the Best of Las Vegas Awards

The Best of Las Vegas awards started out as a way to recognize excellent service within the many markets and industries in the Las Vegas community. It has since grown into a reputable visitor resource. Best of Las Vegas puts the information of winning companies onto its website, making excellent services easily discoverable to local residents and tourists. Winners of each category are chosen by the general public via popular vote, and the winner’s list serves as a visitor’s ultimate guide to the city’s top food and drink destinations, entertainment, casinos, shopping centers, services, and more. Award categories include the best of food and drink, education, entertainment, health and beauty, home and garden, hotels and casinos, law, living local, motors, services, real estate, shopping, and things to do. 

About Shook & Stone

Shook & Stone was founded in 1997 with a strong motivation to advocate for injured clients. Since its founding, the firm has been able to secure one of the largest single-claimant personal injury verdicts in Nevada history and has obtained more than $500 million in verdicts and settlements on behalf of its clients. 

The legal team operates with more than 85 years of combined experience and does not shy away from a challenge. They have taken on some of the largest and most challenging cases and insurance companies with fearless determination, to help clients piece their lives back together after a traumatic injury. As a result, the firm has achieved an A+ Rating from the Better Business Bureau as well as multiple prestigious awards and, most importantly, the trust of the Las Vegas community.

Nevada clients appreciate Shook & Stone’s genuine interest in their cases and the firm’s unique ability to address the most difficult situations with compassion and tact. Although Shook & Stone specializes in personal injury law cases including wrongful death and medical malpractice, it also covers vehicle accidents, work injuries, Social Security Disability, workers’ compensation, and much more. 

If you’ve been injured or need help with Social Security Disability, consult with Shook & Stone to find out how their services can get you the compensation you deserve. Visit https://www.shookandstone.com/contact-us/ for a case evaluation.

CONTACT: John Shook
Shook & Stone
(702) 570-0000
[email protected]
